Giannis Antetokounmpo named world’s fittest male athlete by Sports Illustrated

MILWAUKEE — Standing nearly seven feet tall and weighing more than 240 pounds, the 25-year-old basketball phenom from Greece known as Giannis Antetokounmpo is more than the reigning NBA most valuable player and two-time All-Star captain. The Milwaukee Bucks forward is also the fittest male athlete on the planet, according to Sports Illustrated.

The publication released its 2020 “Fittest 50” list, compiled by a panel of experts, ranking the 25 fittest women and men in the world on Thursday, Feb. 6. For the men, Antetokounmpo ranked at the top of the list.

Gymnast Simone Biles was named the world’s fittest female athlete.

Two of Antetokounmpo’s NBA contemporaries made the Top 25. Former Marquette men’s basketball standout Jimmy Butler, now with the Miami Heat, made the list at No. 16. LeBron James — 16-time All-Star, 4-time MVP and 3-time NBA champion — was ranked No. 9. Current Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes made the list at No. 14.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic, ranked 2nd, was the runner-up to Antetokounmpo.

