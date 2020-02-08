× Police: Man shot in face, wounded on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — A 48-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the face Friday evening on Milwaukee’s south side. He is in stable condition, police say.

Authorities say the man entered The Milwaukee Police Department’s District 2 station near 3rd and Lincoln at around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. The man had been shot roughly a half-mile away — near 7th and Becher — before arriving at the station.

At this time, police believe the shooting is related to a dispute between neighbors — no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.