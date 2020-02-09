‘Extreme fire conditions:’ Multiple departments called to blaze at home in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — Multiple departments battled a house fire in Cedarburg as snow fell Sunday afternoon, Feb. 9.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at a home on Spring Hill Drive near Washington Avenue in Cedarburg.

According to the Cedarburg Fire Department, when crews arrived, the fire had extended to the exterior of the home, and the second story was fully involved.

Crews made an interior attack, and the alarm was upgraded.

Grafton fire officials, who assisted, said the call went to a second box level with tenders to the third.

Both departments shared photos showing “the extreme fire conditions” the first Cedarburg engine company faced.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether there were any injuries, or how many people may have been displaced.

The cause was under investigation.