Winter storm warning for Dodge, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties until 9 p.m.
Winter weather advisory for most of southeast Wisconsin until 9 p.m.

Police called to Waukesha KFC after disgruntled customer threw food at manager

Posted 9:47 am, February 9, 2020, by

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police were called to an incident at a KFC restaurant Saturday night, Feb. 8.

According to police records, a woman came into the location near Sunset and Grand around 7:40 p.m. wanting a refund. When staff offered to remake her food, she began throwing chicken at the back of a restaurant manager’s had and then proceeded to throw biscuits and mashed potatoes.

It is not known at this time if any charges or citations in the matter will be filed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.