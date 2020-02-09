Police called to Waukesha KFC after disgruntled customer threw food at manager
WAUKESHA — Waukesha police were called to an incident at a KFC restaurant Saturday night, Feb. 8.
According to police records, a woman came into the location near Sunset and Grand around 7:40 p.m. wanting a refund. When staff offered to remake her food, she began throwing chicken at the back of a restaurant manager’s had and then proceeded to throw biscuits and mashed potatoes.
It is not known at this time if any charges or citations in the matter will be filed.
