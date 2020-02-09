Texas midshipman collapsed and died during Naval Academy physical readiness test

<

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Navy midshipman died while taking a physical readiness test at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The academy identified the midshipman Sunday, Feb. 9 as Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas

Officials said in a news release that Carrillo collapsed Saturday, Feb. 8 during the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy's semi-annual physical readiness test.

Officials said Carrillo was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m.

The academy said the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death were under review.

Carrillo was a Quantitative Economics major and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron.