LIVE: FOX6 satellite and radar tracking the snowfall
Winter storm warning for Dodge, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties until 9 p.m.
Winter weather advisory for most of southeast Wisconsin until 9 p.m.

Texas midshipman collapsed and died during Naval Academy physical readiness test

Posted 7:04 pm, February 9, 2020, by , Updated at 07:06PM, February 9, 2020

<

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Navy midshipman died while taking a physical readiness test at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The academy identified the midshipman Sunday, Feb. 9 as Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas

Officials said in a news release that Carrillo collapsed Saturday, Feb. 8 during the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy's semi-annual physical readiness test.

Officials said Carrillo was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m.

The academy said the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death were under review.

Carrillo was a Quantitative Economics major and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.