Man charged after mother of 4 shot, killed inside Milwaukee apartment

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Raven Coley — a mother of four young children. It happened inside a Milwaukee apartment building Tuesday night, Feb. 4.

23-year-old Deonte Wilkins of Milwaukee is facing one count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, explosive or fire.

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. at an apartment building near 23rd Street and Kilbourn Avenue. Upon arrival, police said officers located Raven Coley suffering from a gunshot wound. Milwaukee Fire Department paramedics attempted to resuscitate her, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner determined that a single gunshot wound to the head was the cause of death and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived on scene Wilkins was alone in the apartment with Coley, tending to her wound. He told responding officers that a stranger had broken into the apartment, shot Coley, and left. Investigating detectives examined the scene and found no sign of forced entry.

Detectives then interviewed a witness who said she was inside the apartment during the incident. The witness claims moments before the shooting, she saw Wilkins on the phone with someone, talking about the gun he was holding. The witness claims she then went to the bathroom and heard a shot. When she came out, she claims Wilkins was jumping up and down and screaming. Coley was on the couch, bleeding.

Wilkins allegedly told the witness he accidentally shot Coley.

The witness claims another man was in the apartment at the time of the shooting — and that he wrapped up Wilkin’s gun and left with it.

Coley left behind four children, ages 8, 5, 1, and under 1.