Sheriff: Remains found at landfill after missing NC woman caught on camera getting into dumpster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities found the remains of a missing North Carolina woman caught on camera getting into a dumpster but never getting out before the dumpster was serviced, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Chris Watkins.

Crews had been searching for the remains of Stephanie Cox, 30, of Burlington, at the Uwharrie Environmental landfill for three days, Watkins said.

On Monday, Feb. 10, crews found Cox's remains.

Burlington police said videos showed Cox arriving at Five Below alone on Jan. 30. No one else was seen on the property until the truck arrived to service the dumpster.

Family members told police that it was not uncommon for Cox to collect items from local dumpsters.