Police investigate ‘suspicious smell’ coming from building in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Police are investigating a “suspicious smell” coming from a building on W. Main Street in downtown Waukesha.

Detectives responded to the building around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Once there, they located the smell coming from a room on the third floor. Due to the smell, officers determined they should evacuate the residents from the building.

The Waukesha Fire Department and the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene.

Waukesha Metro Bus responded to provide shelter for the people that were temporarily displaced during this investigation.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, W. Main Street was closed to vehicular traffic from Maple Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue. Downtown businesses are all open and not hindered by this investigation.