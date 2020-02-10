× Wisconsin DHS: 15 patients tested for coronavirus in state, only 1 tested positive

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services noted on Monday, Feb. 10 that the total number of Wisconsinites who have been tested for coronavirus is up to 15. 13 of those patients have tested negative, one is pending and one is confirmed.

The state’s first case of the coronavirus was reported on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The viral outbreak, first detected in December, has infected more than 28,200 people globally and caused more than 560 deaths in China.

Symptoms of coronavirus-family illness

According to the DHS website, coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause illness in people and animals.

Human coronaviruses are common throughout the world. Some human coronaviruses were identified many years ago and some have been identified recently. Human coronaviruses commonly cause mild to moderate illness in people worldwide.

Two newer human coronaviruses, MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV, have been known to frequently cause severe illness.

An investigation is ongoing related to an outbreak of a new coronavirus, 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

These illnesses usually only last for a short amount of time. Symptoms may include:

Runny nose

Headache

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

A general feeling of being unwell

DHS officials update this webpage with the number of positive, negative, and pending cases in the state each afternoon at 2 p.m.

CLICK HERE to access information about coronavirus via the CDC’s website.