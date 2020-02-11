Hmong people living in US at risk of deportation? Congresswoman’s letter raises concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Are Hmong people living in the U.S. at risk of deportation? It's a concern raised by a Minnesota congresswoman in a letter obtained by FOX6 News Tuesday, Feb. 11. President Donald Trump's administration's plans could impact Hmong community members in southeast Wisconsin.

It could impact about 4,700 Laos nationals living in the United States who have committed crimes or have deportation orders against them.

Some argue going back to their birth country could put them in extreme danger.

"I don't even know if anyone in the U.S. knows what could happen if we were sent back," said Yeng Vang.

Born in a refugee camp in Thailand, Vang came to the United States when she was 3.

"There was a lot of killings," said Vang. "That's when we had to leave."

Now a naturalized U.S. citizen, she is a board member at the Hmong Mutual Assistance Association of Sheboygan.

"A lot of these individuals have kids, have a wife, a job, and are established here," said Vang.

Lives that have been established she says could now be at risk.

"That would mean tearing apart a family," said Vang.

On Feb. 3, Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Betty McCollum penned a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voicing strong opposition regarding the deportation of Hmong and Lao refugees residing in the U.S., writing that such actions would be putting those individuals at risk, calling it unconscionable and a human rights abuse.

An ICE spokesperson told FOX6 News as of Feb. 1, there were 38 Laos nationals in ICE custody, all with a final order of removal and criminal convictions. There are more than 4,700 other non-detained Laos nationals in the U.S. at risk of being deported.

"Did they commit a misdemeanor or a felony when they were 18 or 19, but now they're 45 and nothing has happened since then," said Vang. "It's disheartening."

Vang expressed concern for the physical safety of the Hmong people forced to leave the U.S.

"I honestly think the chances of them surviving or anything is very limited," said Vang.

FOX6 asked how many if any of those Laos nationals with a final order of removal are living in Wisconsin but haven't heard back.