‘Hundreds of candies to choose from:’ There is something for everyone, any occasion at GetHappy

MEQUON -- Don't get your valentine the same old box of chocolates. Brian Kramp spent the morning in Mequon at GetHappy with a look at their gourmet candies and artisan chocolates.

About GetHappy (website)

We at GetHappy make it our job to deliver the best to you, our customer, from our artisan chocolates to our gourmet caramel apples, to our specialty gummies shipped from around the world. With hundreds of candies to choose from, there is something for everyone and any occasion!

