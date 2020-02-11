MPD officer dragged by vehicle trying to flee traffic stop, 2 arrested

MILWAUKEE — Two people were arrested Monday night, Feb. 10 after attempting to flee a traffic stop with an officer partially inside their vehicle. The vehicle traveled approximately 70 feet before crashing into a tree.

According to police, around 6:30 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop near 25th and Wells on a 2019 Nissan Ultima for speeding.

During the stop, officers observed suspected controlled substances in plain view inside the vehicle.

When the occupants were asked to exit the vehicle the front passenger jumped in the front seat and attempted to drive away with one of the officers partially inside the vehicle. The vehicle proceeded approximately 70 feet before crashing into a tree.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and was later released suffering from neck pain. A second officer injured his hand during the incident and was later treated and released.

A stolen handgun was recovered from inside the vehicle along with suspected controlled substances.

Two occupants from the vehicle were arrested.

The passenger that initially drove away was conveyed to the hospital for observation and was released.