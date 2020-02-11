Wisconsin State Patrol reaches new contract deal

Posted 10:14 am, February 11, 2020, by , Updated at 10:17AM, February 11, 2020
Wisconsin State Patrol

MADISON — The Wisconsin State Patrol has reached a new contract deal with the state, less than two months after a previous agreement that would have boosted starting salaries by more than 20% was rejected by legislative leaders.

The new deal would update pay structure for members of the patrol, based on their years of service, and provide a general 2% pay raise retroactive for the two-year period that ended in July 2019. That is on par with what other state employees receive during that time.

Under the deal, the total increase amounts to a 9.9% bump for the bargaining unit that represents about 370 state troopers, according to a summary of the agreement by Gov. Tony Evers’ Department of Administration.

The contract is slated to be voted on Wednesday by a special legislative committee of Republican and Democratic lead The panel did not vote in December on the previous agreement under complaints from Republicans that 20% pay raises for starting salaries was too much.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.