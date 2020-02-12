‘A big loss:’ Attorney killed in Racine County crash ‘helped hundreds if not thousands’ of families

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County as a whole dealt with more than three dozen vehicle-related incidents during last Sunday’s snowfall.

Elizabeth Olszewski lost her life in one of those accidents. Her law firm says she is irreplaceable.

“She was a young and vibrant, brilliant attorney,” said Tara Devine of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard law firm.

Olszewski was a rising star in the legal community — fighting for those facing trying times in both Illinois and Wisconsin.

“Her specialty here, as an attorney, is catastrophic injury and medical negligence,” Devine said.

At the height of last Sunday’s snowstorm, the 32-year-old’s life was cut short.

“I think it’s shock, grief, despair,” said Devine.

Racine deputies say Olszewski was the passenger of a vehicle traveling in the Town of Yorkville. The vehicle was involved in a wreck with another car. Nine people were hurt, and Olszewski died on the way to the hospital.

Now, her law firm — Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard — finds itself on the other end of the profession.

“In our legal profession, the terms that you use in situations like this is grief and sorrow,” Devine said. “Right now…I don’t feel grief and sorrow describe the depth of her absence.”

Olszewski joined the law firm in 2013, quickly rising through the ranks. She was invested in the Lake County community, taking part in a mentorship program.

“She’s truly helped countless, hundreds if not thousands, of families,” said Devine.

Devine, a colleague of Olszewski’s, says judges and attorneys from both sides of the bar reached out to express their condolences. She says the Lake County Courthouse held a moment of silence out of respect.

“She’s someone I would talk to, email and/or see every day for the last seven years,” Devine said. “It’s a big loss.”

The investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time. Many of those who were injured are still in critical condition. FOX6 News reached out to Olszewski’s loved ones who say she was devoted to her family. They are asking for privacy.