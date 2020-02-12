× Brewers fans take note! Arctic Tailgate canceled due to low temps, dangerous wind chills

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, Feb. 12 that the Arctic Tailgate has been canceled — and fans will not be allowed to camp outside Miller Park on Friday. This is because of the projected low temperatures and potentially dangerous wind chills.

The festivities and schedule will remain for Saturday, Feb. 15 with single-game tickets available for purchase beginning at 9 a.m. at the Miller Park Box Office, online or by calling 414-902-4000. Fans are welcome to enter through the Hot Corner Entrance and line up as early at 7 a.m. Only a very limited number of Opening Day tickets will be available at this event, with each fan able to purchase a maximum of four tickets to Opening Day (subject to availability).

Demand-based pricing, which provides the best ticket value for fans, will return for all Brewers games this season. The pricing structure will be implemented in almost all of the Miller Park seating categories, excluding All-Inclusive Areas, Suites and the Uecker Seats.

Beginning with the first day of single-game ticket sales, pricing for all 81 regular season home games is subject to change. Fans will usually receive the lowest price when they purchase their seats in advance. For more information regarding demand-based pricing for specific games, fans can visit brewers.com/tickets.

Fans will also be able to purchase parking passes in advance for all Brewers home games at Miller Park in 2020, including Opening Day. Complete details regarding Miler Park parking prices are as follows:

General Parking: Advanced-purchase general parking passes will be $12 for Monday through Friday games and $13 for Opening Day and Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. General parking passes purchased on the day of game will be $15 for Monday-Friday contests and $20 for Opening Day and Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games.

Preferred Parking: Advanced-purchase preferred parking passes will be $17 for Monday through Friday games and $19 for Opening Day and Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. Preferred parking passes purchased on the day of game will be $25 for Monday-Friday contests and $30 for Opening Day and Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games.

Bus Parking: Advanced-purchase bus parking passes will be $50 for Monday through Friday games, $75 for Opening Day and $65 for Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. Bus parking passes purchased on the day of game will be $75 for Monday-Friday contests and $100 for Saturday, Sunday and Cubs games. Bus parking passes for Opening Day can only be purchased in advance.

Along with single-game tickets, parking passes are available for purchase at the Miller Park Box Office, online or by calling 414-902-4000. The Miller Park Box Office will remain open until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. The Miller Park Box Office will then begin their regular season hours for the season: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sundays (with extended hours on game days).

For more information, visit brewers.com/arctictailgate.