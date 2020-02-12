‘Everybody expects things a lot quicker:’ Ascension opens new $42M health center in Mount Pleasant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT -- $42 million. That's how much Ascension Wisconsin just spent on a new health center off of Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant.

The clinic celebrated its grand opening Wednesday, Feb. 12 and aims to be a one-stop shop for just about anything patients could need.

"Everybody expects things a lot quicker, and so, medicine has always been one of those technologies that always lags behind," said Dr. Amrinder Singh, an Ascension Wisconsin family medicine physician.

On the outside, it's just another clinic. But inside, the health center provides just what the doctor ordered -- including a prescription center, imaging office, rehabilitation and more. It's all in one place and provided on top of primary care.

The facility was designed with input from Ascension Physicians, like Singh, who says it is focused on meeting patients in today's fast-paced society.

"Before the patient leaves, they can have a plan and feel much better that the care that they're receiving is multi-faceted," Singh said.

It is a multi-faceted approach that puts an emphasis on preventive care.

"We want them to have as much as we possibly can for them, so that they don't have to navigate the complex health system across many sites of care," Blake Estes, Ascension Wisconsin vice president of ambulatory development, said.

While the majority of the health center is now open to patients, construction does continue on the second floor. Ascension Wisconsin tells FOX6 News that they expect the surgery floor to be done by this summer. Ascension Wisconsin also said they identified Mount Pleasant as a community needing more health care infrastructure and that the decision to build the clinic was made before Foxconn entered the village.