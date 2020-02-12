Homicide charges filed in fatal shooting of pregnant woman, struck while on party bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- First-degree reckless homicide charges were filed Wednesday, Feb. 12 against Antion Haywood, 31, of Milwaukee in connection with the fatal shooting of Annie Sandifer, the pregnant woman struck by gunfire while on a party bus outside Gene's Supper Club near 60th Street and Congress Street early on Saturday, Feb. 1. Prosecutors said ID records from Gene's Supper Club and witnesses, including the bus driver, helped to identify the shooter.

Haywood faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Police responded to the club around 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 1.

A criminal complaint said the bus had been parked near 60th and Marion when gunfire came from a vehicle headed southbound on 60th Street at a high rate of speed. Sandifer was struck, and the bus driver called 911, and then his supervisor -- driving the bus to St. Joseph's Hospital, where Sandifer died as a result of a gunshot wound to her head. Medical staff delivered Sandifer's baby boy, Lorenz, by emergency C-section at just 26 weeks. Sandifer left behind four other children, as well.

Meanwhile, at the scene of the shooting outside Gene's Supper Club, investigators recovered six spent shell casings from the pavement from a .45 caliber weapon. All bore the headstamp, "Fiocchi 45 ACP USA." The complaint said the bus driver said a group of approximately 20 men and women was dropped off at the club around 1:45 a.m., and by around 2:30 a.m., the bus was parked south of the club to allow the group to re-board. Most had boarded when driver reported hearing five to six gunshots fired from a silver sedan headed southbound on 60th Street, the complaint said.

A witness among the group told investigators there was no trouble at the club. He said he saw the gray, four-door sedan from which the shots were fired, and said it was possibly a BMW with a sunroof. He said the vehicle stopped near the bus, and a man exited, throwing a glass or bottle into the parking lot. He said the man was staggering and appeared drunk. The driver got back behind the wheel, performed a U-turn at Marion, before driving off northbound. Soon, the witness said he saw the same BMW headed south on 60th Street -- with the driver firing multiple times through the sunroof, the complaint said.

Investigators used ID records from Gene's Supper Club to determine Haywood and his sister entered the club around 12:45 a.m. -- and determined Haywood was the registered owner of a silver BMW. Haywood was arrested on Feb. 6 during a traffic stop near Hampton Avenue and Fond du Lac Avenue, and prosecutors said the BMW was found at his home the next day.

On Feb. 11, the complaint said the witness identified Haywood as the man who pulled up near the bus in the silver BMW, exited, and threw a glass into the crowd minutes before the shooting.

Haywood's girlfriend was arrested, and the complaint said she indicated Haywood owns a .45 caliber pistol, along with two other weapons. She said when Haywood was arrested, she received a call from his sister -- asking her to hide his gun. She told investigators she couldn't find it, but hid the magazine in a bag of frozen food, and bullets in a bottle of lotion.

The complaint said investigators found five unspent cartridges in the home that matched those recovered from the scene -- with the same "Fiocchi 45 ACP USA" inscription. The weapon was found in a dresser drawer, along with a concealed carry permit and keys to the BMW.

Milwaukee police seek help for Sandifer family

Milwaukee police asked for donations of baby and newborn supplies, along with new or slightly used toys or educational supplies for kids up to the age of 10, along with monetary donations. Additionally, police were working to organize a pizza and hot dog fundraiser for the family.

Meanwhile, loved ones continued to ask the community for prayers as they prepared to lay Sandifer to rest.

If you would like to donate and help with funeral costs, or even the baby's extensive medical bills, a GoFundMe fundraiser can be found by CLICKING HERE.