Just announced! Sugarland coming to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 25

Posted 11:20 am, February 12, 2020, by , Updated at 11:22AM, February 12, 2020

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of Sugarland perform onstage during the ATLive 2019 concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Get your country fix on Milwaukee’s lakefront this summer — when Sugarland visits the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

The country duo is slated to bring the “There Goes The Neighborhood 2020 Tour” to the amphitheater on Saturday, July 25.

The show includes special guests MaryChapin Carpenter and Danielle Bradbery.

