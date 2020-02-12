ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of Sugarland perform onstage during the ATLive 2019 concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Just announced! Sugarland coming to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 25
The show includes special guests MaryChapin Carpenter and Danielle Bradbery.
