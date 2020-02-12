× Just announced! Sugarland coming to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 25

MILWAUKEE — Get your country fix on Milwaukee’s lakefront this summer — when Sugarland visits the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

The country duo is slated to bring the “There Goes The Neighborhood 2020 Tour” to the amphitheater on Saturday, July 25.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @Sugarlandmusic is bringing the There Goes The Neighborhood 2020 Tour to @amfam Amphitheater on July 25 with special guests @M_CCarpenter and @DBradbery. Ticket information coming soon! pic.twitter.com/4Jvg19Px7n — American Family Insurance Amphitheater (@AmFamAmp) February 12, 2020

The show includes special guests MaryChapin Carpenter and Danielle Bradbery.