Khalid to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 27

Posted 7:08 am, February 12, 2020, by

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: Khalid performs onstage during HOT 99.5's Jingle Ball 2019 on December 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

MILWAUKEE — Khalid with special guest Jessie Reyez will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 27. This will be the first time that Khalid has performed at Summerfest.

Tickets go on sale on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 12:00 p.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the venue box office, and include admission to Summerfest.

Summerfest takes place June 24-June 28 and June 30-July 5, closed on Monday, June 29.

