Khalid to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 27

MILWAUKEE — Khalid with special guest Jessie Reyez will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 27. This will be the first time that Khalid has performed at Summerfest.

Tickets go on sale on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 12:00 p.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the venue box office, and include admission to Summerfest.

Summerfest takes place June 24-June 28 and June 30-July 5, closed on Monday, June 29.