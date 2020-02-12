Prosecutors: ‘Paranoid’ man shot 2 women, killing 1 with children present near 21st and Wright

MILWAUKEE — Homicide charges were filed Wednesday, Feb. 12 against a Milwaukee man accused of shooting two women in a home near 21st Street and Wright Street early Saturday, Feb. 8.

Luke Dorsey, 31, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called out to the home just before 4 a.m. Saturday following a 911 call for a shooting — the victim identified as Crystal Holmes.

Investigators found Dorsey laying on the dining room floor, with a .380 caliber pistol near his left hand. When asked if he was the shooter, he said, “Yes” twice, the complaint said.

Dorsey was arrested, and the complaint said he told police he’s schizophrenic and people were “out to get him.”

Two shooting victims were located — a 25-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 36-year-old woman, who had emergency surgery at the hospital and survived.

A witness told investigators he was staying the night at Dorsey’s home, who he identified as his nephew. In addition to the two victims, the witness reported several children were present. Before the shooting, the witness said he was watching TV with Dorsey when Dorsey began pacing back and forth and acting “paranoid” before walking into the dining room. The witness said he then heard two gunshots. The 36-year-old woman then ran out of the dining room, yelling, “Lorenzo shot me,” referring to Dorsey’s middle name. The witness said he applied pressure to the woman’s wound and told one of the children to call 911. The witness said when police knocked on the door, Dorsey put the pistol in his jacket pocket. When police entered, he pulled it from his pocket and laid down on the dining room floor.

According to the complaint, on Feb. 10, Dorsey was taken from the Police Administration Building to a hospital for medical clearance, and when he returned, a search revealed a baggie in his pocket that contained part of a blue pill which tested positive for MDMA or ecstasy.