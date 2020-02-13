× 2nd annual Blood Mary Festival-Wisconsin returning to Deer District

MILWAUKEE — The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin will return to Deer District on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event marks the Festival’s second annual event in Deer District. Milwaukee is one of 12 cities nationwide to host The Bloody Mary Festival in 2020.

“The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin had a tremendous inaugural event last year, attracting thousands of people to Deer District,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. “We look forward to once again hosting The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin to celebrate the innovative Bloody Marys made by Wisconsin’s diverse restaurants and to offer our guests another fun and unique event in Deer District.”

The largest event of its kind, The Bloody Mary Festival brings together the most innovative and crafty Bloody Mary mixes, curated by its team of Bloody Mary aficionados and made by local bars and restaurants. All Bloody Marys will be mixed with Deep Eddy Vodka.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste them all before voting for their favorite via the “People’s Choice Award.” A panel of industry judges will also select the “Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin.”

The festival goes beyond cocktails, however, by including many local businesses sampling and selling food, beverages, crafts and more. Tickets to the festival will include all participating Bloody Marys, tastes of local food and beverage products, temporary tattoos, photo ops and more.

The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin has General Admission sessions from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 3:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. and VIP (early entrance) sessions from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. The General Admission cost is $46.50, and the VIP cost is $56.50.

For more information on The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin, or to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.