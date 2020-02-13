× Grocery delivery service Peapod discontinues service in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana

MILWAUKEE — Peapod announced this week that it is discontinuing its grocery delivery services in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana.

A Facebook post on Tuesday, Feb. 11 states the following:

“This decision was not taken lightly given the impact on you, our valued customer, and the many associates you welcomed into your homes over the last 30 years. At this time, we will be accepting and delivering orders through 2/18. If you have an existing order reserved in our system from 2/12 through 2/18, it will be delivered as planned. If your order was for scheduled for delivery after 2/18, it will be cancelled.”

For more information on this change, CLICK HERE or call 833-284-9973.