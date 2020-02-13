Headed somewhere warm this winter? Check your coat at Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE — Headed somewhere warm this winter? If you’re traveling out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, you can now check your jacket!

The airport is offering the coat check service at the Summerfest Marketplace store. It’ll cost you $2 a day.

“We believe we’re the only major airport in the nation to offer coat check services, and it’s a great fit during our harsh winters,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “Heavy winter coats can take up a lot of space in luggage. This new option allows travelers to wear their coats to the airport, leave them with a friendly attendant in the Summerfest Marketplace, and then claim them after landing back here at MKE.”