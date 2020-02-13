Milwaukee police need help in search for missing mother, daughters

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with locating the following missing persons.

Amarah Banks, 26

Zaniya Ivery, 5

Camaria Banks, 4

Amarah Banks is described as a female, black, 5′ tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and unknown clothing.

Zanity Ivery is described as a female, black, 2’5″ tall, 50 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat and a long sleeve shirt with a picture of a male sibling’s face on it.

Camaria Banks is described as a female, black, 2’5″ tall, 50 pounds, with brown eyes and long braided black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue coat with stars, a Lion King shirt, and white pants.

Banks and her daughters were last seen in the area of N. Sherman Boulevard and W. Green Tree Road around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 approximately. Their mode of transportation is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.