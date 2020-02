MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee streetcar derailed on Ogden at Humboldt in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 13.

FOX6’s Ben Handelman was on the scene. He noted the road was closed and the fire department was putting the streetcar on blocks. FOX6 News was told a snow plow hitting the tracks may be the cause of this incident.

Uh oh. Looks like @thehopmke derailed on Ogden at Humboldt. Road closed. Fire department putting it on blocks. Told on scene a snow plow hitting the tracks may be to blame. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/B5uvDQ2F9L — Ben Handelman (@BenHandelman) February 13, 2020

The streetcar was back up and running around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.