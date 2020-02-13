MPD seeks public assistance finding armed robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for public assistance locating a suspect wanted for a 2019 armed robbery.

Police say the robbery happened on Nov. 24, 2019 around 2:25 p.m. near Calumet and Teutonia.

The suspect is described as an African-American man, 16 to 17 years old, 5’9″ to 5’10” tall weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. He was seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and black shoes with a neon-green Nike “swoosh” and neon-pink letters. He was armed with a silver handgun.

A handful of other suspects are also involved in the robbery. Police say the suspect noted above, along with three other suspects, approached a victim and demanded property, police say. The suspect above and two other suspects were armed with guns and attempted to take the victim’s vehicle. However, the victim pushed the suspects away. The suspects then fled on foot with the victim’s property.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.