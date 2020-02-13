× State health officials report 2nd pediatric flu death from influenza

MADISON — State health officials reported on Thursday, Feb. 13 the second pediatric death from influenza in Wisconsin. The child is under age 18 and from the southern part of the state.

Officials indicated on a phone conference call that there have been 100 new flu hospitalizations in the state on Thursday due to the flu. In all, there have been more than 500 hospitalizations this week statewide.

This is a developing story.