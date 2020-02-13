Trying to get in shape and stay healthy? How to keep your fitness resolutions

Posted 9:50 am, February 13, 2020, by , Updated at 10:00AM, February 13, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- We're a little more than a month into the new year -- so how is your fitness resolution going? Ryan Poolay and ... from JCC Fitness Center join FOX6 WakeUp with ways to stay motivated.

Benefits of Restorative Stretch/Active Recovery:

  • Reduces post-exercise soreness by minimizing the buildup of lactic acid in muscles
  • Promotes blood flow to joints and muscles lessening inflammation
  • Helps to avoid post-exercise fatigue that follows a heavy training day
  • Improves mood and mental health through daily movement
  • Helps to make daily movement a long-term health habit

Exercises:

  • Percussion massage
  • Assisted stretching
  • Foam rolling
  • Restorative movements
  • Relaxation
