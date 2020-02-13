Trying to get in shape and stay healthy? How to keep your fitness resolutions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We're a little more than a month into the new year -- so how is your fitness resolution going? Ryan Poolay and ... from JCC Fitness Center join FOX6 WakeUp with ways to stay motivated.

Benefits of Restorative Stretch/Active Recovery:

Reduces post-exercise soreness by minimizing the buildup of lactic acid in muscles

Promotes blood flow to joints and muscles lessening inflammation

Helps to avoid post-exercise fatigue that follows a heavy training day

Improves mood and mental health through daily movement

Helps to make daily movement a long-term health habit

Exercises: