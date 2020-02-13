Trying to get in shape and stay healthy? How to keep your fitness resolutions

MILWAUKEE -- We're a little more than a month into the new year -- so how is your fitness resolution going? Ryan Poolay and ... from JCC Fitness Center join FOX6 WakeUp with ways to stay motivated.
Benefits of Restorative Stretch/Active Recovery:
- Reduces post-exercise soreness by minimizing the buildup of lactic acid in muscles
- Promotes blood flow to joints and muscles lessening inflammation
- Helps to avoid post-exercise fatigue that follows a heavy training day
- Improves mood and mental health through daily movement
- Helps to make daily movement a long-term health habit
Exercises:
- Percussion massage
- Assisted stretching
- Foam rolling
- Restorative movements
- Relaxation