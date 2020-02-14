Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in fire, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that occurred early Friday morning, Feb. 13 near 8th and Cherry. The call came in around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is an active investigation and Milwaukee Police are seeking a known suspect.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 and or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.