Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in fire, suspect sought

Posted 10:21 am, February 14, 2020, by , Updated at 10:24AM, February 14, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that occurred early Friday morning, Feb. 13 near 8th and Cherry. The call came in around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Fire near 8th and Cherry in Milwaukee

This is an active investigation and Milwaukee Police are seeking a known suspect.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 and or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

