Marquette University posts reflections of Joe Daniels, business dean struck by driver

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University posted on Facebook on Friday morning, Feb. 14 a touching reflection about Joe Daniels, the business school dean struck by a vehicle earlier this week.

It reads as follows:

Joe Daniels grew up on a small farm in rural Indiana, became a first-generation college grad and married his high school sweetheart.

After a 4th stage cancer diagnosis, he lived with the joy and inner freedom of a man who came out the other side. Joe lived from this gratitude each day.

And Joe’s gratitude and appreciation for life was contagious, even if people didn’t know its origins.

Joe Daniels fell in love with life, with God, with God’s people, and with serving and loving all of us as best he could.

His friend and colleague Kathy Coffey-Guenther reflects on the lessons from his life.

Fall in Love

Nothing is more practical than finding God,

than falling in Love in a quite absolute, final way.

What you are in love with,

what seizes your imagination, will affect everything.

It will decide what will get you out of bed in the morning,

what you do in the evenings,

how to spend your weekends,

what you read, whom you know, what breaks your heart,

and what amazes you with joy and gratitude.

Fall in Love, stay in love,

And it will decide everything.