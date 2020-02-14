Officials: 73-year-old woman found dead in unheated home which had working electricity

Posted 2:59 pm, February 14, 2020, by , Updated at 03:02PM, February 14, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death of a 73-year-old woman in the neighborhood near 91st and Wilbur Avenue in Milwaukee.

Officials say the deceased was found in her unheated home with a core body temperature of less than 40 degrees. The electricity was working, but the heat was turned off and/or malfunctioning.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.