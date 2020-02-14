× Officials: 73-year-old woman found dead in unheated home which had working electricity

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death of a 73-year-old woman in the neighborhood near 91st and Wilbur Avenue in Milwaukee.

Officials say the deceased was found in her unheated home with a core body temperature of less than 40 degrees. The electricity was working, but the heat was turned off and/or malfunctioning.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.