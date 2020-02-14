Proposed bill would require men in Alabama to get vasectomy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A proposed bill in the Alabama Legislature would require all men in the state to get a vasectomy within one month of their 50th birthday or the birth of their third biological child, whichever comes first.

The bill, HB-238, was proposed by Rep. Rolanda Hollis on Thursday. The proposal also states the procedure will be done at the man’s own expense.

The bill simply states that “under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men.”

Hollis said on Twitter that the measure would “neutralize” the state’s abortion restrictions.

The bill is currently in committee. If it is passed, the bill would go into effect the third month since its approval.

Vasectomy Bill HB 238 The Vasectomy bill is to help with the reproductive system. This is to neutralize the abortion ban bill.

The responsibility is not always on the women. It takes 2 to tangle. This will help prevent pregnancy as well as abortion of unwanted children. This — Rep. Rolanda Hollis (@RepHollis) February 14, 2020