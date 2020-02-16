Bucks’ Pat Connaughton leaps over MVPs in NBA dunk contest

CHICAGO — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton participated in the NBA’s All-Star weekend slam dunk contest Saturday. He didn’t make it out of the first round but did make the most of his two dunk attempts — calling-in help from a pair of Milwaukee MVPs.

The first round allowed each participant to make two dunks, earning points toward a bid for the championship round. Each dunk was scored out of 50 points, and the two players with the most total points moved on. One of four participants, Connaughton came close to advancing to the final round, racking up 95 points — one shy of the Miami Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. who ended up winning the contest in the final round.

To lead things off, baseball pun intended, Connaughton donned a “White Men Can’t Jump“-inspired outfit and brought Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich onto the court.

The dunk netted Connaughton, basketball pun intended, 45 points from the panel of judges. So, he enlisted more MVP help for his second dunk. Teammate and All-Star team captain Giannis Antetokounmo — who is officially listed at 6’11” tall — became Connaughton’s obstacle. (Yelich, for the record, is 6’3″ tall.)

The teammate MVP dunk earned more praise from judges — earning a perfect 50-point score. Connaughton is 6’5″ tall, if you were wondering.

No Milwaukee Bucks player has ever won the NBA’s slam dunk contest. Team Giannis, featuring Bucks teammates Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton plays Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16.

“I want to thank the entire state of Wisconsin for supporting me.” @pconnaughton | #ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/O4eUG3FtrX — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 16, 2020

the dunk the reaction pic.twitter.com/FUaGdyp8ce — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 16, 2020