Missing and endangered: Statewide alert issued for UWM student not seen since Feb. 14

MILWAUKEE — A statewide alert was issued Sunday, Feb. 16 for a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee freshman considered missing and endangered.

Sean Baek was last seen leaving the main entrance of the Cambridge Commons residence hall near North Avenue and Cambridge Avenue at 1:25 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14.

Baek was last seen wearing a Milwaukee Bucks cap, a maroon, white, and dark-colored shirt, and white shoes. He was described as standing 5’10” tall, and weighing around 160 pounds. Police said he has Type 1 diabetes and is insulin-dependent.

Authorities searched the neighborhood and the nearby Milwaukee River.

Anyone with information was asked to contact UWM police at 414-229-4627 or Milwaukee police at 414-935-7211.

43.071085 -87.891531