× MPD: Man shot, wounded near 44th and Garfield

MILWAUKEE — A 43-year-old man was shot and wounded on Milwaukee’s north side, police say.

The incident unfolded near 44th and Garfield at around 4 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. Milwaukee police said the man’s injuries are non-life threatening, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated, and police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS, with any information.