Report: Officer dies following ‘weather-related’ Racine County crash

RACINE COUNTY — A Racine police officer involved in a fatal crash earlier this month has died, the Racine Journal-Times reports.

According to the Journal-Times report, Racine Police Chief Art Howell confirmed that Officer Jennifer Diener died late Saturday night, Feb. 15.

Diener was involved in a crash Sunday, Feb. 9 on Highway 20 in the Town of Yorkville. Diener was one of 10 people involved in the crash. Investigators blamed bad winter weather for the two-car accident.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said initial reports revealed a driver headed westbound along Highway 20 when it crossed the center line just past 63rd Drive, striking another vehicle in the eastbound lane.

Elizabeth Olszewski, a 32-year-old Mount Pleasant woman, died on the way to the hospital the day of the crash.