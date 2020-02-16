LIVE: All lanes closed at WB I-94 near Moorland due to crash
Coverage leading up to the Daytona 500, the great American Race 🏁

Report: Officer dies following ‘weather-related’ Racine County crash

Posted 6:43 am, February 16, 2020, by , Updated at 06:52AM, February 16, 2020

RACINE COUNTY — A Racine police officer involved in a fatal crash earlier this month has died, the Racine Journal-Times reports.

According to the Journal-Times report, Racine Police Chief Art Howell confirmed that Officer Jennifer Diener died late Saturday night, Feb. 15.

Diener was involved in a crash Sunday, Feb. 9 on Highway 20 in the Town of Yorkville. Diener was one of 10 people involved in the crash. Investigators blamed bad winter weather for the two-car accident.

Fatal crash along Highway 20 in the Town of Yorkville

Fatal crash along Highway 20 in the Town of Yorkville

Fatal crash along Highway 20 in the Town of Yorkville

Fatal crash along Highway 20 in the Town of Yorkville

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said initial reports revealed a driver headed westbound along Highway 20 when it crossed the center line just past 63rd Drive, striking another vehicle in the eastbound lane.

Elizabeth Olszewski, a 32-year-old Mount Pleasant woman, died on the way to the hospital the day of the crash.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.