Suter, Brewers avoid arbitration, reach 2-year, $2.5M deal

February 16, 2020

MILWAUKEE, WI - JUNE 21: Brent Suter #35 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park on June 21, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brent Suter reached a two-year, $2.5 million deal Sunday that avoids an arbitration hearing that had been set for next week.

Suter returned from Tommy John surgery last September and went 4-0 with a 0.49 ERA in nine relief appearances, helping the Brewers earn an NL wild-card spot.

Suter had mostly been a starter the previous two seasons with Milwaukee before having elbow surgery in July 2018. He is expected to be used out of the bullpen this year.

The 30-year-old Suter made $568,300 last year. He asked in arbitration for a $1.25 million salary this year and the Brewers offered $825,000.

Suter gets a $100,000 signing bonus payable within 60 days and salaries of $900,000 this year and $1.5 million in 2021. His 2021 salary can escalate by up to $250,000 based on innings this year: $50,000 each for 80, 100, 120, 140 and 160.

