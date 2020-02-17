Arzel Ivery makes initial appearance in Memphis court; suspected of killing Milwaukee mom, daughters

MEMPHIS — Arzel Ivery made his initial appearance in Memphis court on Monday morning, Feb. 17.

Ivery is suspected of killing Amarah “Jerica” Banks, 26, and her daughters, Camaria Banks, 4, and Zaniya Ivery, 5. Banks and her daughters were found dead on Sunday in a rear garage near 47th Street and Burleigh Street — a day after an Amber Alert was issued for the children.

The three were reported to have been last seen Feb. 7/8. The Amber Alert was issued for the girls on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Online court records show Ivery is charged in Milwaukee County with felony aggravated battery. He was taken into custody in Tennessee on a fugitive warrant. He has not been charged in the homicides of the mother and her girls.

Autopsies to be performed on Banks, daughters

Autopsies are planned Monday on the bodies of Jerica Banks and her daughters.

On Sunday, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said at a news conference that the three are apparent homicide victims, but he didn’t say how they died. Police also did not indicate who owned the garage where the bodies were discovered.

This is a developing story.