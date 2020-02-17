× Chick-fil-A to open its restaurant in Delafield on Feb. 27

DELAFIELD — Delafield’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant set to open on Thursday, Feb. 27 — and it will be locally owned.

The new restaurant will be located at 2980 Golf Court off the new roundabout on Golf Road. The 5,012-square-foot restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday and close on Sunday.

The Chick-fil-A will feature double-ordering lanes merging into a single payment lane, with environmentally-controlled canopies for face-to-face ordering that will help increase the speed of up to 200 cars per hour through the drive-thru. Designated parking for Chick-fil-A mobile app and catering pick—up orders is an additional convenience for guests. The dining room, which includes free Wi-Fi and a two-story indoor children’s playground, has seating for 104 guests with additional patio seating for 20.