Deff-initely Milwaukee: Brewers pitcher Brent Suter and infielder Eric Sogard

MILWAUKEE — The Boys of Summer are back! The Brewers are celebrating the team’s 50th anniversary in Milwaukee this season, hoping to make it to the playoffs for the third year in a row. In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl catches up with a couple of the players at the recent Brewers on Deck event, pitcher Brent Suter and infielder Eric Sogard.

After returning from Tommy John surgery late last season, what’s in store for Suter in 2020? Plus, his efforts off the mound to help the environment, his favorite Christian Yelich and Bob Uecker stories and more.

Sogard discusses his return to Miller Park, what it takes to play all over the infield and sharing Nerd Power with his family and fans.

Plus, we’ll have the FOX6 pack of questions with Ashley Sears.

