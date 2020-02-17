Jury trial on hold for Martice Fuller, now accused of making ‘attempts to tamper with the jury’

KENOSHA — The jury trial of Martice Fuller was delayed on Monday morning, Feb. 17 due to allegations of jury tampering by the defendant.

Fuller pleaded not guilty in May 2019 to charges associated with the fatal shooting of Kaylie Juga, 15, on Thursday, May 9. Juga’s mother, Stephanie, was also wounded in that incident. Fuller faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon

Online court records posted on Monday indicate Fuller “made attempts to tamper with the jury over the weekend, therefore the trial will not proceed.”

Jury selection and the jury trial for Fuller is now rescheduled to commence on May 11.