Winter weather advisory issued for Sheboygan, Fond du Lac counties from noon-midnight

Jury trial on hold for Martice Fuller, now accused of making ‘attempts to tamper with the jury’

Posted 12:19 pm, February 17, 2020, by , Updated at 12:25PM, February 17, 2020

Martice Fuller enters pleas to charges

KENOSHA — The jury trial of Martice Fuller was delayed on Monday morning, Feb. 17 due to allegations of jury tampering by the defendant.

Fuller pleaded not guilty in May 2019 to charges associated with the fatal shooting of Kaylie Juga, 15, on Thursday, May 9. Juga’s mother, Stephanie, was also wounded in that incident. Fuller faces the following criminal counts:

  • First-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon
  • Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon
  • Burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon

Online court records posted on Monday indicate Fuller “made attempts to tamper with the jury over the weekend, therefore the trial will not proceed.”

Kaylie Juga, Stephanie Juga

Jury selection and the jury trial for Fuller is now rescheduled to commence on May 11.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.