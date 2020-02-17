× Local companies give veterans the opportunity to network, secure jobs

BROOKFIELD — Those who served our country were given an opportunity on Monday, Feb. 17 to meet with local companies during a career fair just for them.

Seven companies met face-to-face with dozens of veterans in Brookfield — allowing them to network and connect with hiring managers.

Military X hosted the event. Officials say sometimes it can be difficult for veterans to get back into the workforce.

“It’s important that the people that sacrificed to protect our country have a good opportunity to reintegrate into society and get the best job that they want,” said Jonathon Soto, Military X coordinator.

The jobs varied from landscaping and bank telling to general temp work.