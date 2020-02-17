‘Low impact, full body toning:’ Working up a sweat at Barre Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Since 2014, it's been a post to get a good workout, specializing in classic barre and all its components. Barre Milwaukee recently changed their name and their look -- and Brian Kramp spent the morning fleeing the burn.

About Barre Milwaukee (website)

Classic Barre We keep our classic barre classes the way Lotte intended: low impact, full body toning, and attainable for all levels. Whether you are a beginner or a regular at the barre, our classic barre classes will challenge and keep you coming back for that addicting "barre burn". Short on time? Try Barre Express, our 30 minute quick burn sesh!

Tempo This total body cardio dance and toning class will leave you sweaty. Tabata style 20-second intervals with a 10-second rest switching out between toning with weights and resistance to simple dance cardio moves. Less time? Try our 30 min Tempo Express