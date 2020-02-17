Milwaukee receives $23.3M in funds to rebuild 2 1/2 mile stretch of National Avenue

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announced on Monday morning, Feb. 17 that the city is receiving $23.3 million in funding matched by $1.4 million in local funds to be used to reconstruct National Avenue on Milwaukee’s south side from 1st Street to 39th Street. That is a stretch of roadway that is about two-and-a-half miles in length.

“With this corridor being home to so many business and community groups, this project will undoubtedly benefit them,” Mayor Barrett said.

Typically, the City of Milwaukee receives between $5 million and $6 million of funding annually for projects like this. The last time the city received significant funding was when it received $10 million which was used to rebuild Chase Avenue — also on Milwaukee’s south side.

The reconstruction includes not only the street but the sidewalks. The project is expected to get underway in 2026. The time between now and then will be used to work on the design of the project, reach out to the community to understand its needs, etc.

“We will probably staging it over two construction seasons,” said Milwaukee Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Polenske.