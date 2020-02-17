× Ozzy Osbourne cancels his tour again — including July 1 Summerfest show

MILWAUKEE — Ozzy Osbourne canceled his 2020 tour that included a July 1 stop at Summerfest with Marilyn Manson, officials announced Monday, Feb. 17.

In 2019, Ozzy Osborne postponed all of his concert dates due to an illness and injury — pneumonia and a fall at his home that required surgery.

In January 2020, Ozzy on Good Morning America revealed 2019 was the “worst” year of his life after the fall in February 2019. He also went public with his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

“When I had the fall it was pitch black,” he said. “I went to the bathroom and I fell.”

Osbourne said he “just fell and landed like a slam on the floor.”

“I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you’ve done it now.’ Really calm,” he said. “Sharon got me an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill.”

He said he’s been recovering for almost a year now.

“(In February), a year,” Osbourne said “Worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life.”

There was plenty of speculation about the musician’s health after the 2019 tour was postponed.

Robin Roberts reported Osbourne wanted to go public with his struggles given recent headlines that he was in failing health and “on his deathbed.”

His wife, talk show co-host Sharon Osbourne, said the rocker suffers from “PRKN 2, which is a form of Parkinson’s.”

“There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s,” she said. “It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. It’s like you have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day.”