Prosecutors: Man with lengthy history drove stolen vehicle that injured Water Works employee

MILWAUKEE — Charges were filed Friday, Feb. 14 against an 18-year-old Milwaukee man accused of stealing a Milwaukee woman’s vehicle — which was later involved in a crash that injured a Milwaukee Water Works employee on Feb. 10 near Hampton Avenue and Hopkins Street. Prosecutors said the young man has a history of incidents involving stolen vehicles dating back to 2017 when he was 15 years old.

Kyree Staples faces one count of robbery with use of force for the crime that happened near 71st Street and Medford Avenue.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim said around 7:30 a.m., she went out to her vehicle to warm it up and brush off the snow when she was pushed from behind onto the street. She said she then saw someone get into her driver’s seat — headed southeast on Medford. She called 911 and reported her vehicle stolen — offering a description of the perpetrator — a black male, between the ages of 18 and 20, with a medium complexion, weighing 150 to 160 pounds. The complaint said when Staples was arrested, he was found sitting in the passenger seat of the victim’s vehicle and matched that description.

FOX6 News spoke with the victim shortly after this crime.

“We wake up, and we get the day started,” said Selcy Perkins. “Told my daughter to get dressed. I came out at about 7:20, started the car, got out of the car, and proceeded to get the snow off the car, and by the time I realized I was being pushed, my truck was speeding down the street.”

Snow still covered the windshield as Perkins, a mother of two, watched her Mazda SUV being driven away.

Roughly seven hours later, police spotted it near 36th Street and Marion Street, where officers tried to pull it over. The driver took off before coming to a violent stop at Hampton and Hopkins — smashing into the Milwaukee Public Works vehicle with the Water Works employee inside. The long-time city employee was taken to the hospital with head injuries.

Police said two people were arrested on scene.

The criminal complaint laid out Staples’ lengthy history involving stolen vehicles — dating back to when he was 15:

Oct. 10, 2019: A confidential informant shared with investigators pictures of Staples sitting on a confirmed stolen vehicle with a firearm in his hand, along with two others, with the caption, “We The Ones In Fatt (expletive) (expletive) Up the streets.”

Jan. 15, 2019: Staples drove a stolen vehicle involved in a chase that reached speeds of 80 miles per hour in a residential neighborhood. The complaint said he disregarded red lights and drove into oncoming traffic. Prosecutors said he admitted to handling two firearms from one of the passengers. He was sentenced one year in the House of Correction in May 2019 — straight time, with credit for 108 days’ time served.

Aug. 30, 2019: Staples was found riding in a stolen vehicle. Prosecutors said he indicated he didn’t know it was stolen, but “had a bad feeling.”

Nov. 7, 2018: Staples was an adjudicated delinquent of obstructing an officer.

April 1, 2018: Staples was an adjudicated delinquent of criminal damage to property.

Oct. 10, 2017: Staples was an adjudicated delinquent of driving without the owner’s consent.

Staples made his initial appearance in court Friday. Cash bond was set at $2,500, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 21.