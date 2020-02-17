Winter weather advisory issued for 7 counties until midnight

Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Mayville man

Posted 5:16 pm, February 17, 2020

DODGE COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old John Bachhuber of Mayville. There is no picture available for Bachhuber at this time.

Officials say Bachhuber was last seen at his home on S. Walnut Street around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. He does not have a vehicle, can walk, and is known to frequent the Mayville Piggly Wiggly.

Bachhuber is described as a male, white, about 5’7″ tall, weighing 130 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He has missing teeth — and may be wearing prescription eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a gray 3/4 length coat.

If you have information about Bachhuber’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Mayville Police Department at 920-387-7903.

