MyVote Wisconsin website experiencing issues with ‘addressing services’

MILWAUKEE — The MyVote Wisconsin website that helps voters find out where they must vote on election day is experiencing issues on Tuesday morning, Feb. 18 — the date of the 2020 spring primary.

The MyVote site has a message reads as follows:

MyVote is currently experiencing issues with our addressing services, which also affects polling place and sample ballot lookup. To find your polling place, please use the VIP Polling Place lookup – https://gttp.votinginfoproject.org/. For questions about sample ballots or other election questions please contact your municipal clerk or the Wisconsin Elections Commission at 608-261-2028 or elections@wi.gov.

Voters and clerks are urged to use the backup service, https://www.gettothepolls.com/, while the state fixes the problem.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission provides official polling place data to Get to the Polls, which is run by the Voting Information Project (VIP), a partnership of Democracy Works and the states to provide official information to voters about where to vote and what’s on their ballots where they look for it most—online. Having Get to the Polls as a backup is part of WEC’s contingency plan. We provide this information to VIP every election.

The polls are open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.