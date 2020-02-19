× ‘For the QPC-obsessed:’ McDonald’s drops Quarter Pounder merch, including candles

CHICAGO — McDonald’s is celebrating the Quarter Pounder being a fan favorite for nearly 50 years with QP merch — including scented candles.

The announcement was made Tuesday, Feb. 18. McDonald’s officials created the “Quarter Pounder Fan Club,” with a limited-edition line of “fan club swag exclusively for Quarter Pounder enthusiasts.”

Items include:

Quarter Pounder Scented Candle Pack

Couples Quarter Pounder Mittens

2020 Quarter Pounder Calendar

Quarter Pounder with Love Locket

Quarter Pounder Fan Club T-shirt

I’d Rather Be Eating a Quarter Pounder Sticker

Quarter Pounder Fan Club Pin

Company leaders also announced on Feb. 26, they’ll honor “one lucky city” that takes their Quarter Pounder fandom “to new heights” with a larger-than-life bronze statue of…you guessed it — a Quarter Pounder.

“Imagine a bronze statue so memorable that the sesame seeds on the bun are more than 20 times the size you experience on the delicious Quarter Pounder,” officials wrote.

CLICK HERE to check out McDonald’s on Instagram to see how you can get your hands on the new merch.