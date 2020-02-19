× Human brain destined for Kenosha found on Canadian mail truck in Michigan

PORT HURON, Mich. — A human brain in a mason jar seized by United States Customs and Border Protection officers was destined for Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The discovery was made on Valentine’s Day, Thursday, Feb. 14, by CBP officers assigned to the Area Port of Port Huron in Michigan.

This, after a Canadian mail truck from Toronto was referred for an inspection after crossing the Blue Water Bridge, CBP officials said in a news release.

During the inspection at the Centralized Examination Station in Marysville, a search of a shipment that was manifested as an “Antique Teaching Specimen” revealed the human brain in a clear glass mason jar.

CBP officials said there was no paperwork or documentation in support of the specimen’s lawful entry into the U.S.

The CDC was contacted by CBP officials.

“Individuals looking to import shipments such as this, need to remember that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a strict Import Permit Program that must be adhered to,” said Area Port Director Michael Fox in the release. “This is just another great example of just one of the many things CBP officers do to protect our nation on a daily basis.”